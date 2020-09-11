Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks credit card fraud suspect

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is asking for assistance in identifying an unknown suspect, alleged to have fraudulently used a stolen credit card.

On Aug. 18, an unidentified male suspect used a stolen credit card to make various purchases in and around Carson City.

One of the fraudulent transactions is tied to video surveillance which shows the suspect to be a white male wearing glasses, a black shirt, and having dark hair. He was also wearing blue jeans, has tattoos on both forearms, and was seen in a large blue van.

The van appears to be an older Dodge Ram, is blue with a white top, and has an emblem on the front grill which appears to be in the shape of a skull. There is also an unknown passenger in the van; pictures provided below.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigations Division, Detective Darin Riggin (775) 283-7853, Investigations Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.