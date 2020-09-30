Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks endangered adults

LARRY MILLER

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in locating a missing and endangered adult. Larry Miller was last seen near his residence on Menlo Drive, Carson City, Nevada. Mr. Miller regularly contacts his family by telephone but has not made contact with his family since July 2020.

Larry is a white male adult. He is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. Larry has brown hair and hazel eyes. Larry has a scar on his left arm and a Ying and Yang symbol on his left shoulder. His whereabouts are currently unknown. He is not believed to be in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855,

Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

Case #2020-5486.

BRANDI CARGILE

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in locating a missing and endangered adult. Brandi Cargile was released from the Carson City Jail on September 21, 2020. Family members received a text message from a number stating that she was kidnapped. Another text message claimed that Ms. Cargile had been injured. Her family is concerned because of her history of drug abuse and this claim she was kidnapped or injured.

She is known to frequent motels in the Reno, Sparks area. Ms. Cargile is 5’3” and is approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Brandi had visible sores on her face and a visible skull tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855,

Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

Case #2020-5605.