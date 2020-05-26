Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying assault suspect

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is asking for assistance in identifying an unknown suspect, alleged to have broken into a home and assaulted the resident.

On May 13, a male suspect entered a residence without permission in the area of Colorado and Kansas. The homeowner returned home for lunch, found the male suspect in a back room, and they had an altercation before the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as an average build Caucasian male in his 40s, approximately six feet tall. He was also bald and may have a tattoo on his right forearm. He was wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

He may have sustained minor facial injuries from the altercation with the homeowner and was holding his chest when he fled.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Darin Riggin (775)283-7853, Investigations Sergeant Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.

The case number is 2020-2556.