VIDEO: Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying theft suspects

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a theft of tools at Smart Foods, 222 Fairview Drive in Carson City, on July 18.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., a white Dodge Ram truck drove behind Smart Foods and stopped. Two males exited the Dodge and stole tools from a worksite at the building. The males drove away in the Dodge, circled the parking lot and came back to the store a few minutes later where they took a large water vacuum from the worksite. The suspects were last seen driving through the parking lot toward Lowes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, 775-887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.