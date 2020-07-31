Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help investigating suspect in forged checks case

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is asking for assistance in identifying an unknown suspect, alleged to have forged checks and fraudulently cashed them.

In June of 2020 a male suspect entered a bank in Carson City, on two separate occasions, and cashed checks he had forged. The checks are believed to have been collected from mail, washed, and then re-written for fraudulent use.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Darin Riggin (775)283-7853, Investigations Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.