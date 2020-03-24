Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating 71-year-old

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is asking for assistance in locating a missing adult.

Howard Maher, 71 years old, was last seen in the Carson City area on Feb. 29 and used a debit card near Lake and Fourth Street in Reno on March 8.

Maher is not from the area, has no phone or car, and is known to abuse alcohol and/or drugs.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with an average build, has gray hair, and a large scar on his face that runs from his nostril to his lip.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, dispatch 775-887-2677, investigation division, Detective Darin Riggin 775-283-7853, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.

The case number is 2020-1610.