Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks identify of credit card fraud suspects

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division is asking for assistance in identifying credit card fraud suspects.

On Saturday, June, 01, 2019 at approximately 4 AM two unidentified white male adults used stolen credit cards at Walmart in Carson City, Nevada.

The first suspect is a white male adult, thin build and is clean shaved. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, black hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants, black shoes, with blue soles.

The second suspect is a white male adult, thin build and is clean shaved. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow baseball cap, plaid long sleeve shirt, dark pants, and slippers.

Photographs are attached of the suspects. No further information is available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Patrol Division, Deputy M. Tschetter (775) 887-2020 ext. 45401 Patrol Supervisors (775) 887-2020 ext. 41200 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.

Case # 2019-3647

Deputy M. Tschetter

Carson City Sheriff’s Office

Patrol Division

(775) 887-2020 ext. 45401

(775) 887-2008 Dispatch

Captain Clay Wall

Patrol Division

(775) 283-7885