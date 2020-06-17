Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen classic car

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred in the Northridge area of Carson City on Sunday, June 14.

The vehicle, a black 1970 Chevrolet Impala, is unique and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the classic car.

On June 14 at approximately 2:18 a.m., video surveillance showed a male suspect wearing dark hooded jacket and dark sweatpants getting in the Impala and driving away.

The vehicle is a black, two-door 1970 Chevrolet Impala with large 26-inch chrome wheels with Nevada license plates 334-L54.

The video may be viewed at https://neighbors.ring.com/n/82OLP5KQOj

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Investigations Sgt. Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.

The case number is 2020-3198.