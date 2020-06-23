Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks witnesses in Friday night stabbing

Jeremy Jay Ortega

Courtesy

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is asking for assistance in locating any witnesses to a stabbing that took place in the 100 block of Rice Street.

On June 19, at about 6:49 p.m., the Carson City Sheriff’s Office received a call of a male who had been stabbed in front of a local bar.

The 911 caller told Carson City Dispatch that a male had chased another male and then had stabbed him.

A Deputy assigned to the Special Enforcement Team (SET) arrived on scene in less than one minute.

Witnesses pointed out a male suspected that was leaving the area. The Deputy located that suspect and ordered him to stop. The suspect, Jeremy Jay Ortega, who currently has no fixed address, took off running and a short foot pursuit ensued.

During this foot pursuit Jeremy discarded some clothing and a knife. Ortega was taken into custody after a lengthy struggle with Deputies. During Ortega’s apprehension, a deputy was struck numerous times in the face. The deputy was transported to the Carson Tahoe Hospital, were he was treated and later released.

The victim was transported by ground ambulance to Renown Medical Center in Reno for treatment. The victim was treated for non-life threating injuries that he received to his head.

Ortega was charged with Attempted Robbery, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Battery on a Peace Officer, and Obstruction. Additional charges and enhancements are currently being investigated and could be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch Center (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division – Detective McMahon (775) 283-7858, Investigations Sergeant Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

Case # 2020-3177