Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 77-year-old

Frank Figearo



The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a missing person.

Frank Figearo was last seen in mid-October, leaving his motel room in Carson City.

Figearo allegedly told a neighbor he was traveling out of state for business. The majority of Figearo’s belongings were left in his motel room.

Figearo has not been heard from since he left in October. Figearo’s current mental and medical health status is unknown.

The one vehicle Figearo had registered is no longer in his possession. No further details are available regarding possible vehicles.

Figearo is 77 years old, 6 feet tall, 210 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Sgt. Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Lt. Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.