Carson City Sheriff’s Office still seeking woman missing since January

Lindsie Newman

CCSO

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing endangered person.

Lindsie Newman was last seen by loved ones on Jan. 20 in Carson City.

Newman stated she was going to help a friend. She left her residence and has not been seen since.

Newman sent several messages to friends stating that she needed money for a bus ticket. It is unknown what she needed the bus ticket for or her ultimate destination.

Newman is about 5-feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her lower back of vines.

She is thought to be in the Downtown Reno or Winnemucca area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Acosta at 775-283-7888, Lt. Gonzales at 775-283-7850, Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677), or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

You can remain anonymous.

The case number is 20-926.