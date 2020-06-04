Carson City Sheriff’s Office to focus on pedestrian safety

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office will be joining forces with other law enforcement agencies statewide focusing on pedestrian safety through June 21.

“We are in our summer weather patterns and everyone is anxious to get outside and enjoy it. If you are driving or walking here are some tips to keep in mind,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

While walking:

Whenever possible, walk on the sidewalk; if no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic

Cross streets at crosswalks

Look left, right and left again before crossing the street, making eye contact with drivers of oncoming vehicles to make sure they see you

Stay alert – avoid cell phone use while walking

Avoid alcohol and drug impairment when walking

Wear bright and/or reflective clothing, and use a flashlight at night

Children should cross the street with an adult

While Driving: