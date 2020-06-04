Carson City Sheriff’s Office to focus on pedestrian safety
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office will be joining forces with other law enforcement agencies statewide focusing on pedestrian safety through June 21.
“We are in our summer weather patterns and everyone is anxious to get outside and enjoy it. If you are driving or walking here are some tips to keep in mind,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
While walking:
- Whenever possible, walk on the sidewalk; if no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic
- Cross streets at crosswalks
- Look left, right and left again before crossing the street, making eye contact with drivers of oncoming vehicles to make sure they see you
- Stay alert – avoid cell phone use while walking
- Avoid alcohol and drug impairment when walking
- Wear bright and/or reflective clothing, and use a flashlight at night
- Children should cross the street with an adult
While Driving:
- Watch for pedestrians and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, it’s a good idea to make eye contact, let them know you see them
- Never pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks
- Do not drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs
- Distracted driving can be just as bad, texting can wait
