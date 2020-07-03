Carson City Sheriff’s probing anti-law enforcement graffiti

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in identifying subjects involved in a destruction of property case.

During the month of June numerous areas in Carson City have been vandalized with graffiti expressing hatred toward law enforcement and law enforcement supporters, according to a news release.

If anyone recognizes these illustrations or any that are similar to this, they are encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Deputy Mead (775) 283-7866, Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.