Carson City Sheriff’s seeking 17-year-old runaway

Jacob Lee Robinson

CCSO

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

On June 6, Jacob Lee Robinson, 17, was reported as a runaway. At about 1 p.m., Jacob ran away from a residence in Carson City. He has ties to Minden and the Indian Hills areas of Douglas County. His whereabouts are unknown at this time

Robinson is a white male, 5’06” and 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is not associated with any vehicles.

Robinson has been entered into the National Database as a Run-Away Juvenile.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Erin McMahon (775) 283-7858, Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The case number is 2020-3080.