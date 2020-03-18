Carson City store managers say stock is being updated

Carson City grocery stores are working with suppliers to keep store shelves stocked.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has caused a run on stores as people stock up for the long haul.

Carson City shoppers have reported empty meat counters at some stores and a dearth of items such as toilet paper.

“The food system in the United States is the most sophisticated and robust in the world and with rational demand it will keep up. But we all need to remain calm and civic-minded. Please normalize your buying behavior and resist the unnecessary need to stock-pile so that everyone can have what they need,” said Chelsea Minor, spokeswoman for Raley’s Supermarkets in Sacramento.

Exacerbating the problem, said two managers, is the recent snowfall, which is delaying trucks traveling the Sierra Nevada.

“We had three deliveries yesterday and some today and expecting some tomorrow,” said Tommy Basham, owner, Grocery Outlet on North Carson Street. “We’re doing our best to notify customers on our Facebook page.”

Basham said as soon as a delivery arrives, the store posts what it now has available on its Facebook page at facebook.com/carsoncitygroceryoutlet.

Costco has posted a sign outside its warehouse on Old Clear Creek Road that staff updates daily with items not currently in stock.

Right now, the store is out of toilet paper, although that could change with a new delivery.

“Right now, we have Clorox wipes and bleach, but that’ll be gone by noon,” said a store manager who declined to provide his name.

Costco has removed seating around its food court, but the Carson City outlet, unlike other Costco stores, has not had to limit the number of customers in its warehouse at one time, said the manager.

Grocery stores are essential businesses that will remain open under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order announced Tuesday.