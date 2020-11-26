Carson City suffers slight decline in workers, Reno, Las Vegas show gains

October unemployment rates were mixed across Nevada’s metropolitan reporting areas with modest gains in the Reno and Las Vegas reporting areas and a slight decrease in jobholders in Carson City.

In Carson, the jobless rate was 6.6 percent despite a decrease of about 100 jobs during the month. Total employment in the capital was listed at 30,000. The unemployment rate is an improvement from September’s 6.9 percent.

Reno added about 1,000 jobs during October, bringing total employment there to 236,700. Just 6.3 percent of Reno-Sparks workers are jobless. That number is four-tenths lower than it was in September.

Las Vegas added some 12,000 jobs during the month bringing total employment there to 935,000.

The statewide jobless rate was listed at 11.8 percent unadjusted and 12 percent adjusted for seasonal changes in hiring. The highest unemployment rates all remain in the south with Las Vegas-Paradise listed at 13.8 percent. But that is a reduction of 1.2 percent from September.

North Las Vegas has the state’s highest unemployment rate at 14.6 percent.

Eureka County is lowest at 2.8 percent with just 31 individuals seeking work.

Statewide, there were just under 1.55 million in the labor force with 1.36 million employed and 182,500 looking for work.