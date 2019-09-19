Carson City supervisors approve 3 subdivision proposals

The Board of Supervisors approved three residential subdivision proposals Thursday after adding restrictions to two of the projects.

The supervisors made several changes to the approval of Little Lane Village, a 149-lot single-family development planned on 21.48 acres on Little Lane west of Saliman Road.

Carson City staff recommended not allowing parking on Little Lane, the Planning Commission removed that stipulation, and the supervisors narrowed it to allow parking on the north side of the street, where houses will front it.

The board added their own conditions: construction vehicles must be directed to use Little Lane for access to the site; no parking on alleys with three-story homes; and a landscape maintenance district must be ready to go in the case the homeowners association fails.

The supervisors also added a condition to the map approval for Silver Crest Condominiums, a project to build 51 condos on Roland Street. The site must install a community trash collection area unless they can demonstrate that the bins will fit in the garages.

On the Schulz Ranch subdivision, the board approved the Planning Commission’s recommendation, which included adding the new houses to the existing landscape maintenance district, which means homeowners will be assessed for maintenance, and to limit construction to single-story houses on those lots that abut existing houses. This final phase of Schulz Ranch includes 29 lots.

Every board vote on Thursday was unanimous because both Mayor Bob Crowell and Supervisor John Barrette were absent so any nay vote would have denied the item.

The supervisors also voted on how to dispose of city-owned property in two areas, Brown Street and Medical Parkway.

The 2.78 acres on Brown Street had been donated to the city and set aside for affordable housing, but potential developers said it was not enough land to develop a project. Staff recommended to sell the property at auction for at least fair market value, which was appraised as $300,000.

In final public comment, John Sullivan said he hoped the city would earmark proceeds from the sale for affordable housing since that had been the original intent for the property.

The city has to advertise the auction and the tentative plan is to accept sealed bids until 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, when the board will determine the highest and second highest bidder. At the meeting, bids and counter offers can also be made.

Carson Tahoe Health is interested in the 1.6 acres on Medical Parkway, which is adjacent to the hospital’s campus. The fair market value for that is $905,000 and the board voted to work directly with Carson Tahoe or other interested buyers if a deal cannot be made with the hospital.

Staff was recommending the proceeds be used for stormwater work on South Carson Street, between Rhodes Street and Fairview Drive. The area is part of the project to redo South Carson Street, but drainage work for it had not been funded.

The property was originally purchased for a detention basin that had been required by Nevada Department of Transportation but not needed.

Mayor Pro Tem Lori Bagwell said the board should consider that later.

“I think they’re two separate discussions,” said Bagwell. “I’d like to see project info first. I’m not prepared to allocate it $905,000.”

Supervisor Stacey Giomi later asked to have discussion of proceeds from both the Brown Street and Medical Parkway properties on a future agenda.

The supervisors also re-conveyed the Brewery Arts Center building to the arts organization, which had earlier given it to the city.

“The city spent about $100,000 in maintenance there over the last four years,” said Supervisor Brad Bonkowski. “Upcoming is about $506,000 so it is a good time to separate responsibilities.”

The board also approved abandonment of Minnesota Street between Second and King streets, which splits the BAC property. The arts organization plans to turn the site into a single campus.

The board appointed Heather Cabral to a four-year term as public guardian after a three-member panel interviewed six applicants.