Carson City supervisors close to taking over South Carson Street

The final process to transfer South Carson Street from the state to Carson City begins Thursday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

The board will vote on a resolution for relinquishment needed for the Nevada Department of Transportation to go to its board for final approval.

The land being transferred includes 1.83 miles of South Carson Street, from I-580 bypass south to Fairview Drive, as well as a series of rights of way, and one mile of Snyder Avenue, east from Carson Street.

The transfer when finished will complete a process that started two decades ago with NDOT and the city entering into an agreement to build the freeway bypass.

The board will also decide whether to rezone as Retail Commercial adjacent properties in south Carson City, on Appion Way and Patrick Street, which are currently split zoned.

The Planning Commission last month recommended the change, but its vote was split 3-2 after hearing neighborhood residents voice concerns about traffic and density.

The applicant is C.W. Clark, Inc., a developer who is building a Chick-Fil-A and other commercial space on a nearby corner and has tentative plans to build a hotel on the property that needs rezoning.

Also from the Planning Commission for the board's approval is a tentative subdivision map for a 204-unit single-family development on 58.5 acres in Lompa Ranch.

The supervisors will vote whether to direct the District Attorney and Public Works staff to provide an amicus curiae brief in Mineral County v. Walker River Irrigation District, a case pending before the Nevada Supreme Court.

The case involves adjudicated water rights and, according to the staff report, the ruling could affect Carson City's ownership interests.

The board will decide whether to serve an order of notice to appear for why a business license for Capital City Liquidators should not be suspended, cancelled or revoked.

According to city code enforcement, the South Carson Street business has been cited and continues to violate rules for outside storage for retail businesses.

The supervisors will vote to approve contracts for two major recreation facility projects — $330,333.52 contract with Tahoe Pool & Spa Construction to replaster the city pool, and a $222,406.80 contract with Navetta Theater Seating for the seats to be installed in the Bob Boldrick Theater.

The Board of Supervisors meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.