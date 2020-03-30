Carson City supervisors consider school resource officers pact

The Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday, but the meeting will not be open to the public.

Instead, the public will be able to comment at the beginning and end of the meeting via videoconferencing or telephone. (See instructions below.)

A physical location for the public to comment is normally required by Nevada law, but Gov. Steve Sisolak has suspended that during the State of Emergency declared during the coronavirus pandemic.

The board has a short agenda with just three items besides the consent agenda.

The supervisors will consider an agreement between Carson City and the Carson City School District to mutually fund three school resources officers for $430,438.81.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has for several years provided the officers through a grant, which has expired.

The board will vote to purchase two ambulances for $499,354 to replace two vehicles which have surpassed their useful life.

And the supervisors will vote whether to approve an easement through city property in exchange for 28,100 square feet of property for a future trail and a permanent easement and right of way for existing underground reclaimed water facilities.

The Board of Supervisors meets Thursday at 8:30 a.m.