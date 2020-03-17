Carson City supervisors consider state of emergency

The Board of Supervisors will consider declaring a state of emergency to deal with effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.

At its meeting Thursday, Carson City health professionals will update the board on the current situation and potential outcomes and the District Attorney’s office will talk about what declaring a state of emergency would mean.

Mayor Bob Crowell said decision making would likely remain the same under a state of emergency.

“We are small enough where we can continue our standard practice of operating by board decision,” said Crowell.

Lyon County declared a state of emergency on Monday, saying it allowed the Board of Commissioners to take certain actions such as close senior centers and libraries.

The Carson City Senior Center and the city library have already closed and the city shuttered all recreational facilities until at least April 6.

One individual, a Carson City woman in her 70s, tested presumptive positive for the virus and Carson City Health and Human Services announced this week that the test was confirmed by the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

As of Monday, 20 people had been tested in the quad county area — Carson City and Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties — but no other positive tests were reported.

“There are tests that providers in the community have conducted, but these numbers have not been reported to Carson City Health and Human Services as providers and laboratory services are only required to notify us if a test comes back positive,” said Jessica Rapp, CCHHS public information officer.

Crowell also released a message to the city on Tuesday.

Carson City announced citywide closures on Monday.

The Senior Center is closed and continues to make lunch available via drive-thru and at the main entrance from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

Courtney Warner, executive director at the center, said 88 people came to the center on Tuesday to pick up lunch either in their vehicles or on foot from the bus stop.

“One senior said to me she appreciated that we were still open for (drive-thru) lunch because it gave her something to get up for,” said Warner.

Meals on Wheels is continuing and the Senior Center is launching a second route today for seniors who might normally come in but either cannot get to the center for take out lunch or who don’t want to leave their homes.

“We’re building up requests now for people who may be too nervous to get out or don’t want to wait for buses,” said Warner.

Warner said she has received calls asking what people can do to help. A list of things to donate is below and will be posted to the center’s Facebook page and web site, carsonseniorcenter.org.

One thing people can do, said Warner, is donate to Meals on Wheel at the web site now.

Case management for seniors is also uninterrupted, but case managers are speaking with clients on the phone now instead of in person.

City recreational facilities closed include the Carson Aquatic Facility, the Multipurpose Athletic Center, and all programs, classes, and sports activities at the Community Center, Fuji Park, Pete Livermore Sports Complex, Governor’s Field and Centennial Park.

Carson City Public Works administration building, 3505 Butti Way, will be closed to walk-in services. For new water/sewer service, applications can be submitted online at carson.org/utilities and residents can also call (775) 887-2355, or email utilitybilling@carson.org.

The Community Development office, 108 E. Proctor St., is also closed. The public cam continue to apply for a building permit, business license, or zoning permit through the online permit portal at permitcenter.carson.org.

The Marriage Bureau in the Clerk-Recorder’s office will be closed on Saturdays and will not be facilitating wedding ceremonies until further notice.

For information or updates on closures, go online to carson.org/covid19. For CCHHS updates on COVID-19, visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

How To Help Carson City Seniors

Call 775-883-0703 before dropping off donations at the Carson City Senior Center.

Monetary donations (www.carsoncityseniorcenter.org)

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Facial tissues (Kleenex)

Bar soap

Hand sanitizer

Canned and shelf-stable food (pop-top preferred)

Peanut butter

Jam

Breakfast bars like Nutrigrain or fig bars

Single-serving fruit cups (applesauce, peaches, etc.)

Shelf-stable juice (V-8, prune, apple, etc.)

Briefs (pull-ups) (size M and L most demand)

Hygiene products

Treats to deliver with our meals (store-bought or commercially produced)

Treats for our Meals on Wheels drivers, kitchen staff, case managers and support staff