Carson City supervisors could formally OK water rate hikes

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday may take the final action needed to raise water, wastewater and stormwater rates.

The board will hear on second reading a required ordinance as well as the rate schedule referred to in the ordinance.

The change will bump up water utility rates 3 percent on Jan. 1 and July 1, 2021, and on July 1 for the subsequent three years. Wastewater rates will increase 3.5 percent on the same dates. And the stormwater rate structure will be redone, creating three tiers for single-family users based on the size of the house, and three tiers for commercial users based on the amount of impervious area at the property.

The monthly stormwater rates for the three residential tiers will be $6.29, $7.96, and $8.79, starting Jan. 1, 2021, with increases phased in over three years ending at $7.40, $12.50, and $15, respectively.

The supervisors will also consider amending Title 18 of the Carson City Municipal Code, which regulates zoning. The changes being considered include allowing homeowners to rent accessory dwelling units or guest houses on their property and allowing use of metal storage units in residential zones.

The board will also vote on an agreement with the state of Nevada for the purchase of water from the Marlette Lake Water System. The city took the water from the state-run system for more than 100 years, but the most recent agreement has lapsed. The water has also become difficult for the city to treat due to organics in it.

The city and the state as well as Storey County, which relies on the water, and Washoe County, which would like to start using some of it, are in negotiations over a joint agreement and this would be an interim agreement for Carson City. The short-term deal caps payments from the city to the state at $1.15 million annually for bond payments and operation and maintenance fees.

The board meets at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in the Bob Boldrick Theater, Community Center, but the meetings are currently closed to the public due to the public health emergency.

To watch the meeting remotely, go to http://www.carson.org/granicus and click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191.

Public comment can be made by emailing the comment to publiccomment@carson.org by 3 p.m. Dec. 2 or during the meeting by calling 1-408-418-9388 and using the meeting number 146 539 0794. Use the phone number only to make comment.

The agenda is available online at https://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas/board-of-supervisors-agendas-with-supporting-materials/2020-agendas-with-supporting-materials/12-03-20-agenda-with-supporting-materials.