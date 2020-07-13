Carson City supervisors could reinstate capital projects

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will decide whether to go ahead with capital improvement projects postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, Carson City finance staff projected sales tax revenue could drop as much 35 percent due to the government shutdown so the board decided to delay some capital improvement projects until actual collections came in.

Revenue fell just 12.7 percent in March and 5.4 percent in April, and the budget is on track due to higher than expected collections earlier in the year, so now staff is recommending reinstating the projects.

The supervisors will also vote on the annual contract for temporary staffing used for special projects and to fill in for employees on leave. The contract is a joinder contract through the State of Nevada and lets city departments spend up to $1 million on temporary staff from four different agencies.

The board will get an update on the Carson River watershed water supply from Ed James, general manager, Carson Water Subconservancy District as well as a presentation on downtown parking capacity heard this week by the Regional Transportation Commission.

After a lunch break, the board will convene as the Board of Health for several items, including a report on a $372,277 federal grant to be used for personnel, office space, and operating expenses related to the COVID-19 response.

The board will vote whether to enter into a one-year lease agreement with Sierra Medical Complex LLC for additional office space for the coronavirus work.

The board meets July 16 at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center. The physical location of the board’s meetings are currently closed to public. To watch the meeting remotely, go to http://www.carson.org/granicus and click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191.

Public comment can be made by emailing the comment to publiccomment@carson.org by 3 p.m. July 15 or during the meeting by calling (408) 418-9388 and using meeting number 146 772 4116.

The agenda is available online at https://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas/board-of-supervisors-agendas-with-supporting-materials/2020-agendas-with-supporting-materials/07-16-20-agenda-with-supporting-materials.