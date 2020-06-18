Carson City supervisors delay rezoning decision

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday delayed a residential rezoning decision telling staff to find a solution that better suits the neighborhood.

At issue is a 5.3-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Silver Sage and Clearview drives. The Planning Commission voted to recommend a zoning map change from single-family one acre to single-family 6,000 square feet, which would increase the number of allowed lots from five to 38. The applicant is J.J. Summers LLC.

The surrounding area to the south and east of the parcel includes homes on large lots with horses.

“I don’t think it’s a good mix to put single-family 6,000 next to horses. I want to create more of a transition zone,” said Supervisor Brad Bonkowski.

Other board members agreed.

“I think we want Planning to take a closer look at the compatibility issue,” said Mayor Bob Crowell.

Two nearby residents called in during the meeting to make public comment and others emailed concerns about traffic, access, and groundwater contamination since neighboring properties use domestic wells.

The board directed staff to work with the applicant on possible options, including a planned unit development, to create larger lots around the perimeter as a buffer between the new houses and existing ones.

The board also voted to authorize the District Attorney’s Office to file counterclaims and, if necessary, an appeal in the lawsuit brought by Tahoe Hemp.

The hemp cultivator sued Carson City alleging the city has not provided the needed authorization for the business to grow hemp on open space land known as Buzzy’s Ranch. The property was purchased by the city with a $2.8 million grant from the Nevada Division of State Lands, but the previous owner has the right to use it or lease it for agricultural purposes.

Jason Woodbury, district attorney, said he initially thought the suit would be resolved quickly, when it appeared to be about contracts.

“I no longer think that. It’s now about who knew what when and what information was shared and when,” he said.

The board gave Nancy Paulson, city manager, her annual review, and said her performance had exceeded expectations. Several department heads spoke on her behalf. Paulson voluntarily waived a salary increase.

Her goals for the coming fiscal year include work on the 2021 legislative session, working with the DA’s office to overhaul the city’s municipal code, and finding additional funding for street projects.

During a standing item on the city’s response to the coronavirus, the supervisors discussed priorities for $10 million in CARES Act funding the city will receive. The money can be used for expenses incurred due to the pandemic and can go to nonprofits, schools, businesses and hospitals. The money has to be spent by Dec. 30 or it goes back to the state.

And several members congratulated Supervisor Lori Bagwell on her election as the city’s next mayor. Bagwell garnered more than 50 percent plus one vote in the primary so was elected before the general election in the fall, as did Lisa Schuette, the city’s new Supervisor Ward 4.

Bagwell, though, has two more years on her term as Supervisor Ward 3 so a new supervisor will either have to be appointed by the board or a special election held to elect someone to finish her term.

Supervisor Stacey Giomi requested an upcoming agenda item to decide that.

“I think it’s fortuitous that she won in the primary because that means we could do a special election and have the public decide rather than this board,” he said.

The supervisors will canvass the 2020 primary vote Friday morning in a special meeting at 8:30 a.m.