Carson City supervisors examine possible zoning code changes

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will discuss possible changes to Carson City’s zoning code.

The Planning Commission has been reviewing Title 18, the section of the municipal code that covers zoning, as part of a years-long citywide project to overhaul the city code.

The supervisors won’t take action but will likely give staff direction on amending the code. Some of the proposals from the commission include changes to permitted uses in different city zones.

The board will also decide whether to accept a $3.3 million grant allowing the fire department to hire nine firefighter/paramedics for three years. Initially, the grant required city contributions on the second and third years and the board decided not to apply for it. But the federal grant changed and fully funds the positions so the fire department applied and has been awarded it awaiting acceptance.

Several items on small cell wireless equipment are back before the board. The policy and master license agreements will dictate the terms and conditions for cell providers to install small cell technology on city-owned right of way such as street light and traffic light poles. The equipment is much smaller than existing equipment and is required for the transition to the next generation of technology called 5G.

The board meets at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1 in the Sierra Room, Community Center, but the meetings are currently closed to the public due to the public health emergency.

To watch the meeting remotely, go to http://www.carson.org/granicus and click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191.

Public comment can be made by emailing the comment to publiccomment@carson.org by 3 p.m. Sept. 30 or during the meeting by calling (408) 418-9388 and using meeting number 146 587 7646. Use the phone number only to make comment.

The agenda is available online at https://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas/board-of-supervisors-agendas-with-supporting-materials/2020-agendas-with-supporting-materials/10-01-20-agend-with-supporting-materials.