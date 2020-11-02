UPDATE: Interviews for supervisors’ seat moved to Thursday

and click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191 Board of Supervisors meetings What: Special meeting to interview candidates and appoint Ward 3 supervisor When: Nov. 4, 8:30 a.m. What: Regular meeting When: Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m. Watch both: online at http://www.carson.org/granicus and click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191

UPDATE, Monday, 11:35 a.m.

The special Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday has been rescheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. following the board’s regular meeting in the morning.

There was a problem posting the meeting notice to the state web site so the meeting had to be moved by a day to comply with posting requirements, said Nancy Paulson, Carson City manager.

The special meeting is being held to interview five candidates for the Ward 3 supervisor seat that will be vacated in January by current Ward 3 Supervisor Lori Bagwell, who will take over as Carson City mayor. The appointed candidate will serve the remaining two years of Bagwell’s term.

INITIAL STORY

The Board of Supervisors will hold two meetings this week.

On Wednesday, the board will hold a special meeting to interview five candidates for the Ward 3 supervisor seat. The seat will be vacated in January when Lori Bagwell, the current Ward 3 supervisor, becomes Carson City mayor. The board will appoint one of the applicants to serve out the two year’s left on Bagwell’s term starting in January.

The five applicants are Stan Jones, Chris Pattison, Renee Plain, James Wells and Robey Willis.

The Ward 2 seat is being decided in the general election between candidates Maurice White and Stacie Wilke-McCulloch.

On Thursday, the board will hold its regular meeting when the supervisors will once again discuss a new stormwater rate structure, which they last took up in August, when they directed staff to make more modifications.

The proposal for new rates now includes a three-tier rate for single-family residences that starts at $6.29 per month for the smallest houses and goes up to $8.79 per month at the high end. The first hike would take effect Jan. 1, 2021 with additional increases phased over three years.

The board will also consider a new fee policy and schedule for Parks, Recreation and Open Space venues. The fees for sports field usage and tournaments would be effective Jan. 1, 2021 and fees for facility and programs on June 1, 2021.

The supervisors will hear a report by Faithful + Gould, Inc., which the city hired to do a facilities condition assessment and reserve study of 149 of Carson City’s buildings and facilities.

And the board will vote to rename the Sierra Room, where they meet, and the Multi-purpose Athletic Center the Robert “Bob” Crowell Board Room and the Robert “Bob” Crowell Multi-purpose Athletic Center, respectively. The Parks and Recreation Commission recommended renaming the room and facility to honor the late mayor who passed away on Sept. 12.

Both the special meeting and the regular meeting can be viewed online at http://www.carson.org/granicus. Click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191.

Public comment can be made by emailing publiccomment@carson.org by 3 p.m. the day before the meeting or be calling 1-408-418-9388 during the meeting. For the special meeting on Nov. 4, use meeting number 146 572 9627 to comment. For the regular meeting on Nov. 5, use the meeting number 146 501 0770.

The Nov. 4 meeting agenda is available at https://www.carson.org/home/showdocument?id=73012 and the Nov. 5 meeting agenda is online at https://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas/board-of-supervisors-agendas-with-supporting-materials/2020-agendas-with-supporting-materials/11-05-20-agenda-with-supporting-materials.

Both meetings start at 8:30 a.m. and are being held in the Bob Boldrick Theatre, Community Center, but are closed to the public due to the public health emergency.