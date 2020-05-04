Carson City supervisors look at capital improvement plan

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will review Carson City’s capital improvement plan in preparation for passing a final 2021 fiscal year budget at its second meeting in May.

The plan to be presented includes $2.7 million in projects the staff report says are high priority.

That amount includes $865,549 from the general fund to be designated by the board for projects such as a phone system upgrade and fleet replacement for the Parks, Recreation and Open Space department.

Other projects are funded by dedicated sources, including possibly $13 million in utility projects. On Monday, the Utility Finance Oversight Committee is meeting to make its final recommendation to the board on the water, waste water and storm water projects.

The supervisors will also vote to issue $7.7 million in bonds to refinance utility bonds at a lower rate, saving about $250,000.

The board will consider allocating $492,582 in Community Development Block Grants. The committee that reviews applications for the funds is recommending money go to programs at Ron Wood Family Resource Center and Nevada Rural RSVP among others as well as for a Public Works project to make ADA improvements on Colorado Street.

The board will decide whether to hire nine firefighters for three years through a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant. The city would have to fund 25 percent of the entry level firefighters salaries and benefits for the first two years and 65 percent for the third year.

The final action is now a standing item: an update on the coronavirus crisis and possible direction to staff on the city’s response.

The Board of Supervisors meets Thursday, May 7 at 8:30 a.m. The meeting location is now closed to the public due to the public health crisis, but meetings can be viewed live at http://www.carson.org/granicus and by clicking on “In progress” next to the meeting date, or by tuning in to cable channel 191.

To comment, the public can call 408-418-9388 and use the meeting number code 965 933 995 during the meeting. The line is only for public comment.

The public can also email comments before the meeting, by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, to publiccomment@carson.org.

The agenda is available at https://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas/board-of-supervisors-agendas-with-supporting-materials/2020-agendas-with-supporting-materials/05-07-20-agenda-with-supporting-materials.