Carson City supervisors may hike stormwater rates Thursday

On Thursday the Board of Supervisors will vote whether to raise stormwater rates.

Staff is recommending a change in the rate structure which would base the calculation on impervious surfaces such as parking lots and charge by classes for commercial users.

All single-family residential users would be in one class and rates would go from $5.69 to $9.43, a 64 percent bump.

Commercial users would fall into four groups, from small to very large, with monthly charges of $30, $60, $120, and $240.

The rate increases would be phased in over four years and $10,000 would be allocated for a fund to assist low-income customers.

The board is also going to vote on a plan of expenditure for a portion of the $10.21 million the city is receiving from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act passed by the U.S. Congress.

So far, staff is recommending $1.55 million for the Carson City School District, $1.85 million for Carson Tahoe Hospital, and $200,000 for Eagle Valley Care Center. Staff will return to the board’s next meeting on Aug. 20 to recommend allocations for non-profits.

The city receives half the money up front and must file a plan of expenditure by Sept. 1 to receive the second half of funding. The money must be spent by all parties by Dec. 30.

The board will consider two Public Works contracts totaling $1.3 million, conduct interviews to appoint one person to the Library Board of Trustees, and discuss the city’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board meets at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 in the Sierra Room, Community Center, but the meetings are currently closed to the public due to the public health crisis.

To watch the meeting remotely, go to http://www.carson.org/granicus and click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191.

Public comment can be made by emailing the comment to publiccomment@carson.org by 3 p.m. Aug. 5 or during the meeting by calling (408) 418-9388 and using meeting number 146 876 4563. Use the phone number only to make comment.

The agenda is available online at https://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas/board-of-supervisors-agendas-with-supporting-materials/2020-agendas-with-supporting-materials/08-06-20-agenda-with-supporting-materials.