Carson City supervisors take up hemp growing rules

The Board of Supervisors is moving into the Bob Boldrick Theater this week while the Sierra Room, its usual meeting location in the Community Center, is being renovated to reopen meetings to the public.

The board had initially planned to open its meetings to the public once it relocated to the large theater, but Nancy Paulson, city manager, said attendees would have to be screened, requiring Carson City to hire someone to manage it.

The meetings from the theater will be broadcast online and on cable, as usual, and people can call in to make public comment as they have been able to since March when the city had to close the meetings due to the Nevada state of emergency.

The supervisors on Thursday will take up an ordinance outlining where hemp can be grown in Carson City.

The ordinance would allow the growing of hemp inside in property zoned Limited Industrial, General Industrial, and General Industrial Airport, and outdoors in areas zoned Agriculture and Conservation Reserve.

There has been a moratorium on applications for hemp cultivation since May while staff and the board determined how to handle zoning. The city is also still involved in a suit brought by hemp grower Tahoe Hemp LLC, who wants to grow hemp on open space land under a lease agreement with its former owner.

The board is also considering two items related to the Fire Department, the acceptance of a $1.8 million state grant for fuels reduction and a contract with NV Energy so the utility can request fire department personnel to assist with disaster or routine maintenance during high wildfire risk.

The supervisors will also meet as the Board of Health to hear reports from the Carson City Health and Human Services department and from Vitality Unlimited as well as the latter’s lease agreement inside CCHHS’ building.

The board meets at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15 in the Bob Boldrick Theatre, Community Center, but the meetings are currently closed to the public due to the public health emergency.

To watch the meeting remotely, go to http://www.carson.org/granicus and click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191.

Public comment can be made by emailing the comment to publiccomment@carson.org by 3 p.m. Oct. 14 or during the meeting by calling 408-418-9388 and using the meeting number 146 847 8022. Use the phone number only to make comment.

The agenda is available online at https://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas/board-of-supervisors-agendas-with-supporting-materials/2020-agendas-with-supporting-materials/10-15-20-agenda-with-supporting-materials