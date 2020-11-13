Carson City supervisors to meet twice next week

The Board of Supervisors meet twice next week.

On Monday, the board will canvass the vote to make the 2020 election results official.

As of Nov. 6, the last update on Carson City votes, voter turnout in Carson City was 77 percent. A total of 29,167 ballots were cast, 16,104 via mail-in ballot, 10,806 by in-person early voting, and 2,347 on election day.

In local races, Maurice White garnered 59 percent of 27,008 votes cast to be elected Ward 2 supervisor whole Joe Cacioppo received 63 percent of the 26,187 votes cast to be re-elected school trustee, District 7.

Then, on Thursday, the board will take up two items concerning stormwater, water and wastewater rates. One is a business impact statement, which must be issued before raising the rates, and the other is the first reading of an ordinance that, if adopted, will increase the water service charge by 3 percent and the wastewater rate by 3.5 percent on Jan. 1, 2021, and July 1 for the next four years; and restructure storm water rates and increase the storm water service charges on Jan. 1 for the next four years.

The board also will hold a show cause hearing to revoke the business license of Environmental Resources, Inc., doing business as Easy Rooter Plumbing, of Sparks. The Carson City Fire Marshal filed a complaint alleging that the portable grease vacuums that Easy Rooter Plumbing is distributing to Carson City restaurants poses a significant hazard. A cease and desist order was issued a year ago, but inspectors say the company continues to distribute the equipment locally.

The supervisors will also decide whether to enter into a $125,000 settlement agreement with claimant Grace Doe, who could bring legal action against Carson City and a former city employee on behalf of minor Jane Doe. The threatened litigation involves a number of allegations of state and federal law violations arising from the minor’s participation and enrollment in a summer recreational program overseen by Parks, Recreation and Open Space in 2016.

Both the special meeting and the regular meeting can be viewed online at http://www.carson.org/granicus. Click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191.

Public comment can be made by emailing publiccomment@carson.org by 3 p.m. the day before the meeting or calling 1-408-418-9388 during the meeting. For the special meeting on Nov. 16, use meeting number 146 027 2556 to comment. For the regular meeting on Nov. 19, use the meeting number 146 641 6463.

The agenda for the Nov. 16 meeting is online at https://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas/board-of-supervisors-agendas-with-supporting-materials. The Nov. 19 agenda is available at https://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas/board-of-supervisors-agendas-with-supporting-materials/2020-agendas-with-supporting-materials/11-19-20-agenda-with-supporting-materials.

Both meetings start at 8:30 a.m. and are held in the Bob Boldrick Theatre, Community Center, but are closed to the public due to the public health emergency.