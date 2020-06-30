Carson City supervisors to set limit on building permits for 2021

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will determine the number of building permits allowed next year.

Each year the board sets a ceiling on the number of residential building permits that can be issued as part of a growth management strategy.

For 2021, staff is recommending 672 permits, divvied up between 383 for developers and 289 for individual home builders. That’s seven fewer than the 679 allocated in 2020. For 2022, the recommendation is for 692 permits divided between developers with 395 permits and individuals getting 297 permits.

Nearly 600 permits were issued in 2018, when several major projects went online and one, the Carson Hill Apartments in south Carson City, pulled all its permit at the end of the year to ensure it could build in 2019. Fewer than 300 permits were issued in 2019 and fewer than 100 had been issued in the first four months of 2020.

The supervisors will also be voting to amend an agreement with the Department of Motor Vehicles to include diesel fuel in the fuel tax collection. In June, the board passed a 5 cent per gallon tax on diesel fuel sold in Carson City. The tax takes effect Aug. 1 and will sunset Dec. 31, 2022 unless a ballot measure to extend it is passed by voters in the 2022 election.

The board will hear the second of the sheriff’s biannual reports on conditions in the Carson City jail, the number of prisoner deaths, and the known circumstances surrounding any deaths since the last report. According to the staff report, there were no prisoner deaths in the jail in the last six months, but the twice-yearly report is now required as part of a law passed during the 2019 legislative session.

The supervisors will also get an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus in a standing item heard each meeting.

The board meets July 2 at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center. The physical location of the board’s meetings are currently closed to public. To watch the meeting remotely, go to http://www.carson.org/granicus and click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191.

Public comment can be made by emailing the comment to publiccomment@carson.org by 3 p.m. July 1 or during the meeting by calling (408) 418-9388 and using meeting number 146 199 4039.

The agenda is available online at https://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas/board-of-supervisors-agendas-with-supporting-materials/2020-agendas-with-supporting-materials/07-02-80-agenda-with-supporting-materials.