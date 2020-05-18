Carson City supervisors to start diesel tax process

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday may start the process to impose a 5 cent tax on diesel fuel sold in Carson City.

Last November the board voted to add the tax and then leave its continuation up to voters on the 2022 ballot. The tax is expected to raise about $400,000 annually for roads maintenance.

The tax is allowed by Senate Bill 48, a bill passed during the 2019 Nevada Legislature, letting rural counties to levy up to 5 cents specifically for road repairs.

The board will first vote to approve a business impact statement then hear the first reading of a new ordinance to add the tax.

The supervisors will also vote on a fee schedule for the newly reopened Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range. The schedule was crafted by the citizens task force assembled last year to deal with overhauling the range and then recommended by the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The fees include $5 daily fee for local shooters and $10 for out of state users or $50 and $100 annual passes, respectively.

The board could also approve a $1.2 million contract with Aspen

Developers Corp., for work on about 3 miles of the Carson River Trail System, funded by a Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Grant.

The supervisors will vote to accept an apportionment of $3.7 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to fund operation of the city’s Jump Around Carson bus system.

The board will also vote to approve the final 2021 fiscal year budget of approximately $158 million and hear a now standing item on the city’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board will be meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room at the Community Center, but the physical meeting location is not open to the public during the state of emergency issued due to the COVID-19 emergency.

To watch the meeting, go online to http://www.carson.org/granicus and click on “In progress” next to the meeting date, or to cable channel 191.

To provide a comment on any item prior the meeting, email publiccomment@carson.org.

To comment during the meeting’s public comment time, call 1-408-418-9388 and use meeting number 265 266 356. Do not use the phone number if you are not making public comment.

The agenda is online at https://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas/board-of-supervisors-agendas-with-supporting-materials/2020-agendas-with-supporting-materials/05-21-20-agenda-with-supporting-materials.