Suspect in custody, no one hurt in Morgan Mill Road incident

Shortly after 8 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspect barricaded within a home in the area of Gregg St and Morgan Mill. The suspect came out of the house armed with a pistol, he was taken into custody without any injuries. pic.twitter.com/DwNF8v3f7F — CCSO (@Carson_Sheriff) December 3, 2019

What started as a report of multiple shots fired at a house on Morgan Mill Road on Tuesday ended with a suspect in custody and with no one hurt 90 minutes later.

The suspect, whose name was not initially available, was subdued with what Sheriff Ken Furlong described as “non-lethal force” when he appeared at the front door with a semi-automatic pistol in one hand. SWAT team members shot him with bean bags and disarmed him.

Furlong said the incident began with a call about 8 a.m. when the woman resident, initially identified as the suspect’s grandmother, called to report a mental subject in the house. Furlong said when officers arrived, they heard multiple shots fired. The grandmother, he said, remained on the phone with deputies throughout the incident while hiding in a locked bedroom. Furlong said all the shots were apparently contained within the house.

He said he is proud of the way his deputies handled the incident — especially the use of non-lethal weapons to subdue the suspect without killing him.

“This could have been so much worse,” he said. “In this case, everybody is going to be fine.”

The suspect was transported to Carson Tahoe for mental evaluation.