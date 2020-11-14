Carson City Symphony Association awarded Travel Nevada grant

A $2,000 grant was given to the Carson City Symphony Association to promote and live-stream a holiday music concert. The Dec. 13 event will mark the organization’s first live performance event after a hiatus of several months.

The grant was one of 19 Rural Recovery Grants to Nevada tourism agencies handed out of Wednesday by the Nevada Commission on Tourism. The grants $1.65 million. NCOT also approved $44,921 in grant funding for a separate program, the Volunteer Impact Program.

Both grant programs were made possible through Coronavirus Relief Funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and both programs will be administered by the Nevada Division of Tourism (Travel Nevada). In line with CRF guidelines, grants through both programs will help tourism agencies and organizations promote that they are safe and open for visitors.

The Volunteer Impact Program is a separate program administered by Travel Nevada and designed, in part, to support rural tourism destinations with infrastructure projects. CRF-funded grants through this program will fund capital projects that ensure social distancing and/or promote safety messaging. A total of $44,921 in grants was awarded to six agencies.

Funding for both grant programs was provided through the CARES Act, and both grant programs will comply with federal guidelines. Grant awardees in both programs will need to complete their projects before Dec. 30, 2020 to qualify for reimbursement.

The Nevada Division of Tourism is a division of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. More commonly known as Travel Nevada, the Nevada Division of Tourism is responsible for promoting and marketing Nevada as a travel destination to domestic and international travelers. Operating within a performance-based budget structure, Travel Nevada is funded solely by a percent of lodging tax paid by overnight guests throughout the state.

For more, visit TravelNevada.biz.