Carson City Symphony Association, Carson Mall present Christmas Carol Playalong for Strings

String players of all ages and levels are invited to join the 12th annual Christmas Carol Playalong from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 inside Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. This free event is hosted by Carson City Symphony Association and Carson Mall.

Violin, viola, cello, bass and harp players of all ages and experience levels are welcome to come and play. Bring a music stand and contact Sue Jesch at 775-450-5584 or sue@tahoefiddler.com in advance for sheet music and information. Everyone else is invited to come and listen or sing along.

Carson City Symphony Association events are supported by the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts and by private donations.

