Carson City reopens some outdoor recreation facilities

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space will reopen the following facilities with restrictions to ensure the health and safety of staff and participants. If you do not feel well, please stay home.

• Outdoor tennis and pickleball courts

Participants are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer and wipes to keep equipment clean.

• Eagle Valley Golf Course

Operated by Duncan Golf. For restrictions, tee times, hours and fees visit: duncangolfreno.com or call 775-887-2380.

• Carson Ridge Disc Golf Park

Park is open daily sunrise to sunset. Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing, bring hand sanitizer and wipes to keep discs and equipment clean. Groups must be less than 10 people. If the parking lot is full upon arrival, please choose another time to participate. There may be periodic course closures for on-going maintenance activities. Please check carson.org/parksandrec and social media for scheduling updates.

• Carson City Archery Range

Operated by Clear Creek Bowmen. For restrictions, hours and fees visit: clearcreekbowmen.com.

• Capitol City Gun Club

Operated by Capitol City Gun Club. For restrictions, hours and fees visit capitolcitygunclub.org or call 775-882-9904.

• Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range – reopening May 7 for drop-in use to the public.

Restrictions:

Long Range-10 covered and 10 prone stations open (every other station available)

Short Range-10 stations open

Shooting Bays limited to groups less than 10 people.

Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing, bring hand sanitizer and wipes to keep shooting tables/stations and equipment clean before and after shooting.

If all shooting stations are occupied upon arrival, participants are asked to please wait safely in their vehicle until a station becomes available.

Reservations are available to groups less than 10 people with insurance and a Range Safety Officer. To make a reservation email: ccrange@carson.org or submit a reservation request online at carson.org/range.

RANGE IS OPEN FREE TO THE PUBLIC: THURSDAYS THROUGH SUNDAYS, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Volunteer NRA Range Safety Officers are needed to extend the hours, while restrictions are still in place to ensure compliance. To volunteer, please contact Mike Evans, Range Coordinator at 775.887.2262 or email mgevans@carson.org.