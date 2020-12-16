Carson City to see rain, snow starting Wednesday night

Carson City should see a mix of rain and snow starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“A quick-hitting winter storm will bring gusty winds, mountain snow, and valley rain/snow for much of western Nevada on Wednesday night into Thursday,” the NWS said in a special weather statement.

Winds are not expected to be overly strong for most areas but wind-prone areas could see gusts up to 45 mph. Outdoor items should be secured Wednesday night, the NWS said.

Snow levels will rise as high as 6,000 to 7,000 feet on Wednesday, then fall to valley floors Thursday morning. Two inches is possible with higher amounts within heavier snow showers and in the foothills, especially Virginia City and western Carson foothills.

If commuting Thursday morning, “plan for a bit of extra time to reach your destination,” the NWS said. “There may be some impacts to aviation interests, high profile vehicles, and hazardous boating conditions from gusty winds.”

The Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Rain likely before 4 a.m., then rain and snow likely. Snow level 5,700 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday: Rain and snow likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Snow level 5,000 feet. Partly sunny with a high near 44. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.