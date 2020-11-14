Carson City Toys for Tots needs volunteers

Toys for Tots needs volunteers.

“We are in dire need of volunteers,” said Joyce Buckingham, executive director, Ron Wood Family Resource Center. “My first meeting last night was about 10 percent of the usual turnout. I desperately need volunteers.”

The holiday campaign provides toys for children in need.

The center is following COVID-safe guidelines with sanitation stations and mask wearing. Volunteer opportunities are available during the day and evening.

Call Buckingham at (775) 884-2269 for information or to volunteer.