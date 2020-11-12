Carson City vote to be canvassed Nov. 16

The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting Nov. 16 to canvass the general election vote.

As of Nov. 6, voter turnout in Carson City was 77 percent. A total of 29,167 ballots were cast, 16,104 via mail-in ballot, 10,806 by in-person early voting, and 2,347 on election day. Of 29,126 votes cast for president, 15,771 votes were cast for President Donald Trump, or 54 percent, while 12,485 votes, or 43 precent, were cast for Joseph Biden.

Mail in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will be counted up to seven days after election day and counties have up to 13 days to certify the results.

The meeting is at 8:30 a.m. The agenda is available online at https://www.carson.org/home/showdocument?id=73264.