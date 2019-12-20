Carson City wins Levitt AMP Grant Award for summer concert series

Carson City wins again.

The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation named Carson City one of 20 cities to receive the Levitt AMP Grant Award of $25,000 fund its free summer concert series. The series is put on by the Brewery Arts Center at The Change Companies stage.

This is the 5th year in a row the BAC is receiving the grant, which is awarded in part based on voting by the public.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2020 Levitt AMP Grant Awards winners. Each made a compelling case for how the power of free, live music will create vibrancy in a public space and strengthen the social and economic fibers of their communities,” says Sharon Yazowski, executive director, Levitt Foundation. “Now in year five, it will be exciting to see how the Brewery Arts Center continues to deepen activation of The Change Companies Stage public corridor while fostering community cohesion, resiliency and pride during Levitt AMP concerts and beyond.”

The 2020 Levitt AMP winners include five new and 15 returning grantees from a broad range of communities: rural towns with populations of less than 5,000 like Shenandoah Junction, W. Va., Houston, Miss., and Soldotna, Alaska; mid-sized cities like Carson City, Stevens Point, Wis., and Woonsocket, R.I.; and larger cities with populations of 80,000 to 115,000 like Merced, Calif., Fort Smith, Ark., and Springfield, Ill.

Each winner will present 10 free concerts featuring a diverse lineup of musicians as part of the Levitt AMP Music Series.