Carson City woman arrested on suspicion of killing fetus

A Carson City woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly taking drugs to miscarry her fetus, according to a news release from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received information that Angulo Malika, 22, of Carson City residing at the 1600 block of Airport Road had taken drugs in October 2019 to miscarry her pregnancy and that the fetus was in the refrigerator/freezer at the home, according to the release.

Officers arrived at the apartment, where Malika confirmed the information and was taken into custody.

A 2-year-old daughter was released to Child Protective Services, and pets were released to the Humane Society.

Detectives retrieved the fetus from the freezer. The body has been transferred to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 887-COPS (2677).