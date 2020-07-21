Carson City woman is ninth reported COVID-19 death in region

Carson City Health and Human Services reported the ninth death due COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Tuesday.

The individual is a female Carson City resident in her 60s with underlying health conditions.

CCHHS is also reporting seven new positive cases and three additional recoveries of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases to 532, with 382 recoveries and nine deaths, 141 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60s with a recent travel history to California.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

An adult male Lyon County resident in his teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 260 73 180 7 13 Douglas County 109 31 78 0 Lyon County 161 37 122 2 Storey County 2 0 2 0 TOTAL 532 141 382 9

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

July 23, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Carson High School (1111 N. Saliman Rd., Carson City) 400 tests available



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.