$2.5 million to be allocated by Carson City supervisors

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will decide how to spend $2.52 million in undesignated funds from fiscal year 2019, including on work to fully rehabilitate the Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range.

Staff is recommending $1.1 million go to replace radios used by emergency responders as part of a new 10-year, $5.1 million agreement with the Nevada Department of Transportation to join the statewide radio system.

Staff is also recommending just under $1 million be moved to capital needs for fiscal year 2021.

Finally, the proposal is to add $432,039 to the rifle range project to complete it rather than do it in phases. The additional money will allow construction work on the long range as well as the short range and shootings bays.

The board will also vote on a $809,410 contract with Four Point Engineering to do the rifle range project. The remaining money for it is coming from a Nevada Department of Wildlife grant, and the city’s Quality of Life and Capital Projects funds.

The board will vote whether to change the city’s development code so that tandem parking, such as two cars to a driveway, can be used to meet the requirement for parking in new residential developments, a change forwarded by the Planning Commission. The commission’s recommendation is to enact the change by special use permit so it is allowed on a case-by-case basis.

The board will make its annual appointments to determine which supervisor sits on outside committees, such as the Regional Transportation Commission and the Nevada Association of Counties, as well as chose the Mayor Pro Tempore.

The supervisors will appoint one person to the Board of Equalization, and two people to Parks and Recreation Commission.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.