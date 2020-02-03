$20 million contract for South Carson Street goes to city supervisors

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will vote to approve a $20 million construction contract for the South Carson Street project.

The contract with Sierra Nevada Construction Inc., includes all work on the project, including the road and utilities. The project is a construction management at risk, or CMAR, project, which means the city has been working with the contractor since the design stage and the final contract is based on a guaranteed maximum price agreed upon earlier in the process.

The bulk of the funds, or $14.14 million, are coming from a $7.5 million federal grant and the Regional Transportation Fund. Another $3.56 million is from the Stormwater Utility Fund due to extensive drainage work and the remainder comes from four other funds — infrastructure tax, redevelopment, water, and wastewater.

The project will narrow most of Carson Street south of 5th Street to five lanes, add a roundabout at Stewart Street, and a multi-use path to a portion of the east side of the road. Construction is expected to break ground in March and last through December.

The supervisors will also start on the budget process for fiscal year 2021. One item is to accept the cost allocation plan for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, and another outlines assumptions, including projected revenue for 2021, to be used in drafting the budget.

The board will hear an appeal of a recent Planning Commission decision requiring Tahoe Western Asphalt to install equipment to reduce odors emitted by the plant in order to retain its special use permit to operate.

The commission earlier required the plant to try a less costly chemical solution, but neighbors to the plant said that has not solved the problem.

The board will vote to transfer about $3 million of Carson City’s tax exempt loan eligibility from the state to Parkway Plaza Apartments to rehabilitate the complex, which will guarantee the apartments remain affordable for 30 years.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.