2017 Carson High graduate Jake Roman dies in snowmobile crash

Jake Roman, a 2017 Carson High grad, died during the weekend from injuries sustained from a snowmobile crash.

About 1:30 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a snowmobiler collided with a tree near Blue Lakes in Alpine County.

The snowmobiler was helicoptered to Barton Hospital in South Lake Tahoe. The California Highway Patrol reported medics were doing CPR in the helicopter.

Roman, an organ donor, died on Sunday. An Honor Walk was held and attended by friends and family.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jake-roman-funeral-expenses

Organizer Hilary Mendeguia wrote:

“My heart breaks writing this message! Anybody that knew Jake Roman could testify to what an amazing person he was! He was a wonderful son, grandson, nephew, brother and friend. Jake was known for putting 100% effort into everything in which he was involved from athletics to school. There are no words to describe the heartbreak our community is feeling right now at the loss of Jake. I am creating this Go Fund Me page to help raise money for Jake’s funeral expenses. You may also leave messages for Blair, Susan, Lily and Michael.”

Jake’s mother, Susan, is a teacher at Carson Middle School. His father, Blair, is athletic director and football coach at Carson High School.

Roman was a member of the Carson High football and wrestling teams. He was an National Honor Society member. In January 2017, he was among of a group of students who traveled to Washington, D.C. Roman and Hannah Golik were able to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on behalf of Carson High School.

Roman, who would have turned 21 on Monday, was a student at the University of Nevada.

Funeral arrangements are pending.