2019 Letters to Santa

Santa Claus in the library celebration concept letters

Ms. Wagner’s third grade class at Fritsch Elementary

Dear Santa!

For Christmas I want a hoverboard and clothes.

I want to tell you that my sister is so nice to me, so I want you to get her a Barbie. I know I haven’t been the kid, but I am traing my best. With all my love.

Mayeli Jovel

Dear Santa!

I want a game for my playstation. Please Santa I wish you a merry christmas this year.

Joshua Engel-Hanson

Dear Santa!

My sister Juliana has really tried her best in school and she will just play with anybody and I think she’s on the nice list and she loves and really wants a lot of My little ponys and I want an IPhone 11 Pro.

Madalynn Cristoiu

Dear Santa!

Hi Santa, I want Slime for crmismas.

I also want a lot of LoL dolls I want flower for my mom and a game for my dad.

I want a new phone.

Kali Zavala

Dear Santa!

I hope my family has a great Christmas altogether and I want you guys to be happy and be on the list and I love you guys so much.

Ezekiel Villasenor

Dear Santa!

I wish Santa can get my grandma a new house with stairs, but at the same time my grandma can barly walk up stairs. So at the same time I don’t want my grandma to have a house with stairs because I don’t want my grandma to get heart.

Kailee Turner-Potier

Dear Santa!

I wish for a good family on Christmas and a good family.

Ivy Conrad

Dear Santa!

I’d love if you would get my sister anything she want in the whole world. I want a mini IPhone and my sister to be healthy.

Khloey Ayleese Gramps

Dear Santa!

I have tride to be my goodist and I want shopping and for my holl family to have a good Christmas.

The person who I will like to give a Christmas present to is Deliah. I think she wants some LoL dolls.

Sophia Lamas

Dear Santa!

I hope you bring us presents on Christmas.

I have been good and help my family. I want you to give something special to my mom because she works all day for us I would like tons of food. Thank you.

Nicholas Barrera

Dear Santa!

I know you wach me and I am bad, but I will be nice and give my family the best x-mas ever. I will be happy. I am a poor sport but I will prove I am good. Oh and I will give you a present for all of the years you have been the best Santa in the wold. How can your sack hold all of the toys? Is X-mas your favorite of holiday? It is mine, I love X-mas! With Love,

Kenna Neumann

Dear Santa!

I hope you can make sure my grandma is not lonly when we leve San Diago.

I hope everyone has people to see at Christmas so they are not lonly. Santa I was wondering if you could get me a powr well and roller skats.

Nikole Lawlor

Dear Santa!

You should give my cousin toys because they belrey get toys and speushel Chandte.

Also I’l like a Nerf for me and my cousis. Also shelter for poor people.

Esteban Navarrette

Dear Santa!

I think my mom needs more sleep because she works really hard and she doesn’t see me and my brother often.

Santa you can just put candy in my stocking. and make me my mom my faimly happy.

Mason McIntire

Dear Santa!

I think I am on the nice list because I am good at school and home and not on the bad list. I think I’m gonna get something good for Christmas.

Jace Law

Dear Santa!

I want my grandma on my dad’s side to get what she wants like a place to live in and more. What I want is a Dog Stuffy and a book named gost.

Izabella Moncada

Dear Santa!

I’d like a skate bord. I want my brother to have a train. I want my mom to have a Greatist Cristmas Ever.

Daisy Sprecher

Dear Santa!

If I am on the notty list I am tring to be on the good list. I would like a ntendow swich or a new Nerf gun and I think my mom would like a new car or a new jacket.

Sawyer Aikenhead

Dear Santa!

I hope my sister has the best year ever. I hope everybody the world has the best Christmas. Thank you for everything that the army has did. I hope you can get me a little Lego ninja called Jay from Ninjago.

Rafael Flores

Dear Santa!

What I want for Christmas is an Iphone 11 Pro Max.

What I want to give my family is the best presents. I’ve been good..

If I’m not good I’m try really hard to be good.

Kalani Dagbay

Dear Santa!

I wish for my friend Josie to get a special gift for my friend. I want her present to be a frozen II doll. I want a frozen II Elsa doll and a Elf on the Shelf.

Hailey Fife

Mrs. Crittenden’s second grade class at Bordewich-Bray

Dear Santa Claws

How is Rudof?

May I have the new 11 pro phone?

I have been good because I work hard everyday. I hope you and your family have a good Christmas.

Love,

Dylan

Dear Santa

How are you doing this year?

May I have a mermaid tail?

I have been good because I am quiet in the hallway. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Merry Chrismas

Ariel

Dear Santa

How is nixin, rooooff and prancer?

Can I have an xbox pritty please please pleaease.

I have been good because I do not lie.

Have a mery mery mery mery mery cirismas.

from Enoch

Love Enoch

Dear Santa Claws

How are you doing this year?

May I have a pro scooter …? I have been good because I help my mom do chores.

I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.

your friend,

Anthony

Dear Santa

Is rood off gana gide your slai to night?

How are your elfs? And how are you?

May I have a LoL suprise house? At my dads please? I have been good beacuse I help mom clean my room. And I help Dad cuc (cook).

by Athesi

Dear Santa

How are you? How is Nixen and Rudolph? I have ben good becuse I help my mom sweep the snow off the stairs. May I have a mermaid tail? Be safe when you are deliver presents.

Your friend,

Taneah

Dear Santa Claws

How are you doing this year? May I please have a Nintendo switch. because I lisin to my mom. I hope you hava nice Christmas.

Your friend,

Hunter

Dear Santa Claus

How are you?

May I please have a rc car? I have been good because I’m quiet in the hall.

I hope you have a good Christmas!

Love,

Jarren

Dear Santuclos

How are you Santuclos?

May I please have new cosmo?

I been good becus (because) I lisin to my parins.

I hope you have a happy holiday!

Frend

Mason

Dear Santa

How are you? May I please have a tablit? I have been good because I help my siter. Happy Christmas.

from, Rey

Dear Santa

How are you this year?

May I please have a carrige?

I have been good because I was listening to my parants.

I hope you have a merry Christmas.

Love Santa,

Roxanne

Dear Santa

How are your elvse?

How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a robot web dog. I been good at school.

I folo the rules. I be quiet.

I like Christmas. I hope you have a good year!

Your frind

Aaliyah

Dear Santa

How are you doing this year?

Can I please have a canopy that is pink for my bed? I have been good because I keep being kind when people are hurt and I help people. I hope you have a great Christmas!

love

Ziyana

Dear santa,

How is your family?

I wish I can have an xbox?

I have been good to my family and my teacher.

I hop you have a good christmas!

love, Jayla

Mary christmas Santa

Dear Santa

How are you doing and how are your elves doing? May I have a Nintendo Switch?

I have been good because I am kind to the teacher. I hope you have a good Christmas.

From

Quentin

Dear Santa Clas

How are you this year?

May I have a white x-box? I have been good when my mom leaves.

I do the dishes and take out the trash. I hope you and your family have a good crismis!

Your frend Gavin

Dear Saint Nick,

How are you? Can I please have a dog? It can be stuffed.

I have been good because I do the stuff my mom says. I hope you have a good Christmas!

love

Aryanna

Dear Saint Nick

How are you?

May I have a fer real friend?

I have been good because I feed my cats. I hope you have a Merry Christmas?

Your friend,

Kyla

Dere Santa

How are you?

May I please have a tablit?

I have been good because lisin to my mom.

I wish you a miry (merry) chrismis!

love Melissa

Dear Kris Kringle,

How is Nixen and Rudolph?

May I have a apple watch? I have been good because I (follow directions) at school. I hope you have a Merry Cristmas.

Love

Aideh

Mrs. Mondragon’s second grade class at Bordewich-Bray

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the North Pole? I am doing good. How is Mrs. Klos? and I want a switch and please I want a Iphone II pro?

Love Nico (i will lev you cookie)

Dear Santa Claus

How are you doing at the North Pole I am good. do you like cupe cakes? do you eat reindeer food? DearSanta claus I want a skat bord pleas. and can you bring my dog tiny (name) back please!!! I will bring milk and cookies.

A very nice girl

Molly

Dearr Santa,

How are you doing whith Mis. Claus and the elfs? I am doing good.

How are all the reidee doing? How are you doing are you having fun? I really wont a kiten. I am going to put cupcakes under the crismis tree.

I am a nice girl

Kaylee

Dear Santa Claus,

Are you tired of brining present? is your elves working hard? Do you eat all the cookies? I would a elf on the shelf. I would like a LoL doll.

A very nice girl

By Esmeralda

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you doing at the North Pele? I am doing good. How are all the reindeer doing?

and Raymond Santa cookie

Raymond

Dear Santa,

How are you doing with Ms. Claus. Am I on the naughty list?

What do you feed your reindeers? Santa I would like a PS4 and a ntendo switch please. I will leave a note under the Chirstmas tree.

A very nice boy

Josias

Dear Santa,

How or you doing North Pole? I am doing good

Have you change your clothes? How much toys do you have?

I would like a bracelet kit and a scoocr ball for my sister sonia. I would put up decorations on my Chirstwas tree to make you happy.

A very nice girl

Fernanda

Dear Santa Claus,

How are the elves and Mrs. Claus, doing and how is Ruddolph doing! May I please have 10,0000 xbox money and may I please have a nerf gun a zombe gun that evry time it shoots it makes noys please.

Thank you.

Love Jaxson

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you doing at the North Pole? I am doing good. Can I get a rumote cotrol and a ntendo switch? Can you bring my sisteer a Hare Poter toy. I will lev (leave) you a carit for the reindeer and a cookie and milk.

Love Meredith

Meredith

Dear Santa,

Santa how are You? I am doing good. How do you give lots of gift so fast. Santa I would whant is family and a fasteev (festive) toy. Thank you Santa

I will bring you a cookies

Amani

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing at the North Pole? I am good. How many toy’s have you made? do you ever chang clows (clothes)?

Santa I would like a amaricin girl doll for Christmas please can you pleas bring my mom some vans. can you allso bring my dad some vido gams. can you allso get me an elfe on the shelf. Santa I will leave cookes on the otemen.

A very nice girl

By Jordan

Dear Santa,

can you get me a tablit beacsue. I awes (always) wanted a tablit for a log (long) time and. I also wont a prezint for my sistr beacsue she alwes (always) wanted a babydoll.

How are you so gud to go put the prezits?

Santa I will lev (leave) you a ginger bread house.

Love

Yasmmina

Dear Santa,

Santa How are you doing?

do you still have Rudolph?

How is He doing? Santa can you please Bring me a pet lizard? can you bring me a fake car that I can drive? when you come to my house I will leave cookies on the red table.

a very nice girl

Aubrey

Dear Santa Claus,

how are you Santa because I am great? What do you do in the summer? Santa can you get me a play staion and if you can I want a homeless people pleas and thak you. I will sleap on the couch sowe wake me up .and sine this paper if yr uro feal.

I am a good boy

Gerry

Lilly Dear Santa,

How are you doing with you’r elvs and mrs. claus? are you’r reindeer being good? cant I please have an American doll and LOL dolls? I will lev cookie and hot cocow on the tv?

I ame a nice girl.

Lilly

Dear Santclaus,

Santa How are all of the toys?

How are all of your elves?

HoW all the reindeer doing?

If Please git my flam (family) money please.

can you git me a neo deck and toyelug.

I wood git you milkk and koocke (cookies) on christmas.

a very nice friend

Aaron

Dear Santa,

Santa how are you? Santa are you real? if possible can you get me a puppy? can you plese get me a PS4? I will be waiting for you on the cowch.

Your friend

AH Lin

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you doing at the North Pole?

I am doing grate (great).

How old are you. I wold (would) lik a PS4 (symbol) and no holde scootr weels.

Beau

Dear Santa

are you real?

bring me yo.yo

Kan (can) you giv my brother cleaning bot and a time freezer.

I am sory but you wot (won’t) git cookie

Danny

Dear Santa,

I want a nightmare foxy toy.

Rhys

Individual letters sent in

Dear Santa!

Can you please bring me two ginormous bubbles for me and my brother to keep our toys in.

Carly

pre-k

Jacks Valley

Dear Santa!

This Christmas I want a baby doll that feels real.

Love Marina.

Marina Rose Hornsby

2nd grade.

Dayton Elementary School

Dear Santa!

I hope you have a great Christmas. I have been good.

I would like a telescope.

Please bring other kids toys they may not get otherwise.

Safe travels,

Geni

Geni Van Sickle

4th

Bordewich-Bray

Dear Santa!

May I please hav a computer, a boll, a ticket to go enywhere, a jungle gym, more wii games, pokemon skateboard drone

Ethan

1st

Jacks Valley

Dear Santa!

I have been good this year. I would like a laptop from you this year. I hope you have a merry chrstimas.

love

Emily Santoyo

2nd

Fremont Elementary