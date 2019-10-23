2019 Nevada Day Parade lineup

Max, the four-year-old hot dog, and Susan McCarthy walk in the Nevada Day parade with the Carson Animal Services Initiative.

Shannon Litz/slitz@nevadaappeal.com | Nevada Appeal

Carson City Sheriff, First Responders, & Mayor

Carson City search and Rescue

Douglas County Sheriff

Nevada Hwy Patrol

N. NV DUI Task Force & Washoe Co. Sheriff

Lyon County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue

Department of Corrections

Warren Engine Co. 1

Carson City Fire Department

Nevada National Guard

UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band

Grand Marshal Judge James T. Russell

Governor Steve Sisolak

Lt. Governor Kate Marshall

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

United States Senator Jacky Rosen

Attorney General Aaron Ford

Nevada Secretary of State

Treasurer Zach Conine

Senator Settelmeyer District 17

State Assemblyman Jim Wheeler

Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner

Central Lyon Fire Protection District

Carson High School Blue Thunder Marching Band

Carson High School Cheer Team

Carson High School NJROTC

Special Olympics Nevada

KTVN 2 News

Renown & Hometown Health

Carson Middle School Marching Band

Coldwell Banker select

Bonanza Casino

Reno Rodeo

Les Schwab

The Carson Nugget Casino

Eagle Valley Middle School

Greater Nevada Credit Union

Reno Orthopedic Clinic

Korean War Veterans Assoc Chapter 305 Carson City

Wells Fargo

Visiting Angels of Carson City

Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada

Muscle Powered

Carson Plaza Retirement Community

The Lodge

US Submarine Veterans/Corvina Base

Douglas Tiger Marching Band

Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada

Douglas High School JROTC

Carson City Hyundai

Cecil The Sea Serpent

AFSCME Retirees Chapter 4041

AFSCME – Local 4041

Galena High School Band

Nevada Builders Alliance

FIRST Nevada

The Bus Boy, LLC

Alliance of Wild Horse Advocates

Carson City BMX

Carson City Boxing Club

Nevada For Warren

Carson Rotarians Support Young Leaders

White Pine Band

Prestige Carson Tahoe Care Center

Perelas de Nevada

Dancing Horses

National Pony Express Association-Nevada Division

Jolt Electric LLC

Cactus Air Force Wings & Wheels Museum

Chapter 0388 Vietnam Veterans Carson City

Fernley High School Marching Band

Battle Born Tree Service

Women 2 Women NV

Sierra Lutheran High School

Bethlehem Lutheran School

Carson City Elks 2177

Northern Nevada Celtic Community

Lowry High School Buckaroo Band

Carson City Pop Warner

Mrs. America

Silver State Model T Ford Club

Sagebrush Model A Club

DLL Technologies LLC

Northern Nevada Dems

Battle mountian HS Band

I.J.N FREE Medical Clinics in 5 Nevada Co.

Friends of Silver Saddle Ranch

Capital FFA Chapter

The R&R’s “Retired Rebels “aka” Rebel Rousers”

Carson Animal Services Initiative CASI

Pets of the Homeless

Carson Valley All About Youth Inc.

Virginia City High School Band “Shades of Blue”

EAA 403

Fleet Reserve Association Branch & Unit 137

Carson City Division, USNSCC

Vietnam Veterans of America Sierra Nevada Chapter

Polar Express

The Littlest Things

Dayton High School Marching Dust Devil Band

Bulldog Cyber Cafe

Veterans of Foriegn Wars, USA

Walt Nowosad for Douglas County Commissioner

Farmers Insurance

Kerak Shrine

Daughters of the Nile Ammon-Ra Temple No. 56

Valley Amigos

Tesla

Carson City Senior Center

Carson Junior Victory Rollers

Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley

Waste Management

Carson City Republican Party

International Folkloric Dancers Reno

Northern Nevada Blue Star mothers

Kid Dental

Nevada Civil War Volunteers

KOLO8 “News Now”

Head Injury Association of Northern Nevada

Silver State Mopars

Pinkerton Ballet Theatre

The Salvation Army

Western Nevada Performing Arts

Tumbleweeds Gymnastics

Unidad Nicaraguense de Nevada USA

Skyline Estates Senior Living and Memory Care

Webstaurant

Shelter Insurance

Sierra Nevada Gymkhana Club

Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization

Miss Pahrump 2019

Forever Dance

Lions District 46 Nevada

US Coast Guard Auxiliary

Sierra Inline Hockey League

Western Nevada College

Charos y Vaqueros del Norte de Nevada

Domestic Violence Awareness Float

Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California

Nevada Northern Railway

Marine Corps League Silver State Detach #630

Raptor Pest Control

People First of Nevada

Battle Born Civil War Reenactors

Uniques Car & Bike Club

Nevada State Railroad Museum

First Nation’s Focus

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony

The Parading Arabians

Youth Theatre Carson City

Johnny Rockets

McQueen ROTC

Truckee Pro Rodeo

Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada

Walker RIver Paiute Tribe Pinenut Festival Royalty

Stewart Indian School Alumni

Pyramid Lake Jr./Sr. High School

Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe

Sierra Nevada Mini Coopers

Truckee Meadows Pest Control

Ballet Folklorico Flor de Castilla

Historical Society of Dayton Valley

Sonic Drive In

Tazmanian Boxing

Houle Truck Trans, LLC

Carson City Fair

Combat Vets Motorcycle Association

Moonlite Bunnyranch

Untouchable Image Northern Nevada Car Club

Maverik

Bernie Sanders Presidential Campaign

Classical Conversations

CASA of Carson City

The President of the Republic of Molossia

Cutting Edge Hair Salon

Capital Post 4, American Legion

Mountain Vista Baptist Church

Optimist Club of Reno

Grace Christian Academy

Circle of Life Community Hospice

Evans Broadcast Company, Inc.

Carson Valley Fastpitch

Silver State Celebrity Pageants

Thursday Night Cruise

AMAC ACTION Chapter NV District 02

Big Frog Custom Apparel

Carson City Library

Friends of Sutro Tunnel

Fight for Nevada

Nevada White Hats

Out West Buidings

The Northern Nevada Sikh Society

The Happy Outlet

National American Miss

Pete for America

Adrenaline Training Center

Senators Cycling

Pershing County

Tech Shield

Fresh Start Carpet Care LLC

D & S Tow, Inc.

Snowshoe Thompson Chapter 1827 E Clampus Vitus

Great Basin Alliance of Clampers

Nevada Storm Women’s Football

Mutant Vehicle Misfits

Black Rock City School District

Controlled Burn

USS Nevada – Burning Man

Devil Mountain Brigade

*Subject to change.