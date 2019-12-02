369 voices to sing songs of the season

The stars of the Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights are the children and the teachers who prepare them for the annual holiday event. This year, 369 children from nine area elementary schools sing the songs of the season. The most poignant song continues to be “Silent Night, Holy Night” for the kids have added sign language to include the hearing impaired.

The overall coordinator for this event is Christina Bourne, music teacher at Mark Twain Elementary. Bourne writes, “The Carson City Tree Lighting is one of the highlights of our year. The students begin practicing the music at the end of October to be prepared to sing the first week in December. We are incredibly grateful to be invited by the Carson City Chamber of Commerce to participate in this magical event each year!”

School Teacher # of students

Bordewich-Bray Elementary Alan Catron 35

Fritsch Elementary Nicole Witkowski 70

Fremont Elementary Stephanie Reynolds 35

Seeliger Elementary Dom Van Orman 35

Empire Elementary Kelly Krizan 35

Mark Twain Elementary Christina Bourne 60

Bethlehem Lutheran Natalee Medel 21

Saint Teresa of Avila Kathy Roide 23

Carson Montessori Kristina Meister and Will Durham 55