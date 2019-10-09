4 names to be added to firefighter memorial in Carson City

The Nevada Firefighters’ Memorial will add four names on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The names of Capt. David Croston, from the Clark County Fire Department, Capt. Thelonious Adams and Battalion Chief Leroy Levitt from the Las Vegas Fire Department, and Capt. Tim Lucich, from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District will be memorialized.

The formal ceremony will be held at the Nevada Firefighters’ Memorial in Mills Park in Carson City. The ceremony will conclude the weeklong observance of National Fire Prevention Week in Nevada. Honor Guard members will lead a combined fire service/honor guard during the ceremony and will conduct the memorial bell ceremony.

An effort is underway to relocate and re-dedicate a memorial on the Capital Grounds in Carson City. The existing memorial was established over 25 years ago. The new memorial and new location will provide for a higher level of public exposure and will provide for an interactive experience.

For questions regarding the service, contact Tod F. Carlini, memorial chairman, at 775-782-9040.