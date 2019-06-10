45 Carson High seniors earn workplace readiness certificates

CHS seniors who earned workplace certificates.

Courtesy

Forty-five Carson High School seniors have earned the nationally-recognized National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC). The assessment is designed to measure students’ career readiness as they prepare to enter the workforce by assessing their abilities in three core areas: applied mathematics, locating information and reading for information.

Students’ performance in these areas is meant to demonstrate their abilities to potential employers through the use of standardized, quantitative metrics. There are four certification levels: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. CHS seniors earned the following:

Platinum – Jaden Dyer and Adelina Mata

Gold – Collin Bertrand, Syrena Chowanski, Amanda Hartman, Jacey Montgomery, Madison Newcombe, Jessica Quijas Mata, Ayana Ralla and Christopher Sanchez

Silver – Kenneth Bogle, Gisselle Castro, Paola Castro, Makayla Collins, Brianna Cross, Vincent Dopp, Brayden Engle, Hallery Ferrini, Aaron Garcia Torres, Emily Gentile, Caidy Johnson, Jocelyne Mariscal, Imelda Mata, Emiliano Miranda, Jose Montanez, Guadalupe Monte Montes, Erika Nauyoks, Natalie Ontiveros, Javier Reyes Acosta, Melessa Rodriguez, Nathaly Romero, Austin Salgado, Destini Simmons, Brady Steel, and Ryan Wright

Bronze – Kimberly Angulo Ortiz, Tezia Boice, Francheska Ching, Shea DeJoseph, Irma Diaz, Kahle Good, Brayden Marler, Estefanie Palomino, Aadra Reed, and Joshua Verde

Each certification level is an objective validation to employers anywhere in the U.S. an individual has met or exceeded the necessary foundational skills for a percentage of the 19,000 occupations in the WorkKeys database. For example, a Gold certificate verifies an individual has the necessary skills for 93 percent of occupations. An employer may use NCRC scores for baseline applicant screening; hiring and promotion decisions and targeting employee training and development. The American Council on Education (ACE) recommends higher education institutions award credit in vocational and/or lower-division baccalaureate/associate degree programs to those who earned at least a Silver level.

“Regardless of the academic pathway, scoring well on a WorkKeys assessment is a tremendous accomplishment and can be an important stepping stone to a future career,” said Yette De Luca, work-based learning coordinator for the Carson City School District. “This assessment helps students solidify their relevant and valuable job skills with the WorkKeys’ certification and helps the district evaluate the value of the work experience program.”

To learn more about the ACT WorkKeys and the National Career Readiness Certificate, visit act.org.