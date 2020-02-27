50 percent chance of snow this weekend in Carson City

If there’s going to be a “Miracle March,” it will have to start somewhere.

Why not March 1?

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 50 percent chance of snow for Sunday – the first day of March – in Carson City. Starting Saturday, the storm also could bring wind gusts up to 45 mph.

While the predicted accumulation – less than one-half inch – won’t do much for the depleted snow pack, it could be the first step in another water supply-saving event that has come to be called “Miracle March.”

Or, it could just be a short break (high temperatures return to the 50s by Monday) from the dry and dusty.

Check back April 1.

The NWS forecast:

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.